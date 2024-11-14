COP29: New NDCs announced by UAE and Brazil; fossil fuel production remains an open question

UAE and Brazil were the first two countries to share their updated National Determined Contributions (NDC), a key instrument through which the progress of the countries towards reducing their national emissions can be shown and tracked, on the first day of the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

UAE has committed to achieve a reduction of 47 per cent in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035 from its 2019 levels of 196.3 MtCO2e — a net reduction of 103.5 MtCO2e.

Within the hard-to-abate sectors such as industry, transportation and buildings that are mainly reliant on oil and gas, the country has set targets for each sector to achieve a reduction of 27, 20 and 79 per cent, respectively, by 2035.

In July 2023, the country updated its National Energy Strategy that aims to increase the renewable power generation capacity to 30 per cent of the total power component by 2030.

The country aims to increase the share of electric vehicles (EV) to 50 per cent of the market share by 2050, according to its national policy on the sector.