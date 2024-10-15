CSE Climate Week: Day 1 focuses on the climate-agriculture link, potential of agro-ecology in building resistance

How can India move towards climate resilient agriculture? Experts discuss the various potentials of the sector in becoming climate-friendly
Session one explores the connection between climate and agriculture 

The Centre for Science and Environment is conducting its first Climate Week to bring under one roof some of India’s leading researchers, experts and grassroots activists.

Over four days, subjects ranging from climate-resilient agriculture and energy transition to decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors and transport and building heat-resilient cities will be discussed.

In Session 2, scientists will discuss how India can build climate-friendly agriculture

Parimal Singh, project director, Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA), Maharashtra, discusses the challenges and achievements of the Maharashtra government-World Bank programme.

From 2018-2024, the project covered 5,220 villages in Maharashtra region where there were high rates of farmer suicide as well as flood incidents.

Under POCRA, 37,184 farm field schools were set up in 4,800 villages of Maharashtra to promote climate resilient technologies. These technologies include:

Solutions for reducing emissions from the dairy sector must be beneficial for the farmer as well as the environment, said Nitin Tyagi, principal scientist, Animal Nutrition Division and In-charge, Livestock Research Centre, ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, Haryana.

The scientist talked about how eneteric methane emissions can be reduced:

He also highlighted that local solutions must be included to ensure success. One-solution-fits-all approach will not work. He shared the following guidelines:

Among his suggestions, one he stressed on was that India has to think of other farm-based income sources for the dairy farmers. These could include income from biogas, manure and carbon credits.

Niranjan Karade, team leader, innovation and project management cell, National Dairy Development Board, Gujarat, talks about the challenges of the dairy industry in becoming sustainable for the environment as well as the farmers.

Dairy, he pointed out, is more important for Indian farmers; it is more equitable than the crop production.

"We have a long-term challenge of continuation of dairy being practicised as livelihood."
Niranjan Karade

CSE Director-General Sunita Narain starts off the session by talking about what sustainability means for the agriculture sector.

"Who grows, how we grow, what we grow and what we eat defines sustainability," she said.

The country needs a food system transformation not only to make the sector more sustainable but also more efficient.

In the face of global warming and extreme weather events, it is critical to improve responses to help farmers become resilient, Narain highlighted.

“Agriculture is not the problem but a solution for climate change," she added.

Kiran Pandey, director, Environment Resources Unit, CSE, drew attention to the poor state of farmers in climate vulnerable India. With data, she showed how extreme weather events affected the country in the first half of 2024.

“On 255 out of 274 days of 2024 India experienced extreme weather events," shared Kiran Panday.

