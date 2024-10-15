CSE Climate Week: Day 1 focuses on the climate-agriculture link, potential of agro-ecology in building resistance

S Naresh Kumar, head and principal scientist, environment science, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), explains why diversifying minimum support price for crops is the need of the hour.
N Raghuram, professor and head, Centre for Sustainable Nitrogen and Nutrient Management, Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University, stressed that India needs to bring back legumes. This will not only help diversify our diet but also reduce the country's urea dependence.
In the world's diabetic capital we are growing starch.
