Deaths due to extreme weather events rose 18% in India in just 3 years: DTE-CSE analysis

Climate change-induced extreme weather events occurred on more number of days in 2024 and also became more intense in India compared to the last two years, according to an assessment by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down To Earth.

The analysis of the first nine months of 2024 showed that India experienced extreme weather events on 255 out of 274 days. The tally for the same period was 235 days in 2023 and 241 days in 2022.

The authors studied the occurrence of seven extreme weather events: Lightning and storms; heavy rains, floods and landslides; heavwaves; coldwaves and cold days; cloudbursts; cyclones and snowfall.