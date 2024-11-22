Developed nations copout of COP29

A new iteration of the NCQG text was presented around 3 pm Baku time on November 22 by the COP29 Presidency with a call for “all actors to work together to enable the scaling up of financing to developing country Parties for climate action from all public and private sources to at least US$1.3 trillion per year by 2035” and to “set a goal in extension of the goal referred to in paragraph 53 of decision 1/CP.21, with developed country Parties taking the lead, to US$250 billion per year by 2035 for developing country Parties for climate action”.