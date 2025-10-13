Earth’s ‘New Reality’ as first climate tipping point is crossed

Warm-water coral reefs have crossed their thermal tipping point and are facing unprecedented dieback, according to the Global Tipping Points report released by a team of 160 scientists from 23 countries. These reefs are often described as the rainforests of the oceans.

The report warned that the world has entered a dangerous “new reality” as global heating, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, nears the critical 1.5°C threshold. This rise in temperature, it cautions, is not only destroying coral ecosystems but also pushing several other planetary systems toward collapse.

Since January 2023, coral reefs across the world have been under extreme thermal stress, undergoing the fourth global mass bleaching event in history. The report, compiled by 160 scientists from 23 countries, noted that 84.4 per cent of coral reefs across 82 countries have been affected by record ocean temperatures, the worst bleaching on record.

Coral reefs are vital for both biodiversity and human livelihoods. A quarter of all marine species and nearly one billion people worldwide depend on them for food, income, and coastal protection. Yet, with the thermal threshold for warm-water corals already exceeding 1.2°C, irreversible dieback has begun.

“Already warm-water coral reefs are crossing their thermal tipping point and experiencing unprecedented dieback, threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of millions who depend on them,” the report said. Global warming is projected to cross 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 as per the World Meteorological Organization.