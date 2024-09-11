Even if developed countries are concerned about countries not shouldering their fair shares of the financial burden, they must not let that stand in the way of obligations to agree to a new finance goal at COP29 @COP29_AZ / X (formerly Twitter)

Climate Change

For a finance goal fit for 1.5°C, now is the time for pragmatism and courage

In the decision on the new climate finance goal at COP29, developed countries must recall the spirit of Paris — to set an ambition for a historic surge in public finance provision consistent with 1.5°C, acknowledging that realising this vision will require meaningful political constituencies in the years to come