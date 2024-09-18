Greater one-horned Rhinos among most vulnerable to Climate Change

Currently, fewer than 28,000 rhinos remain worldwide across all five species.

The report also sheds light on the Greater One-Horned Rhino (Rhinoceros unicornis), which primarily inhabits India and Nepal, with occasional sightings in Bhutan. These countries work together to implement a transboundary management strategy for this species. "Thanks to this collaboration and strict government protection, the Greater One-Horned Rhino population has steadily grown from fewer than 100 animals a century ago to around 4,014 today, increasing by 20% over the last decade," the report says.

In India, the Greater One-Horned Rhino population stood at 3,262 at the end of 2021, though the species remains classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN.

"While the population is growing, poaching remains a significant threat. The species has been driven from many areas where it once thrived, and full recovery depends on not just protecting the rhinos but reintroducing them to regions where they have disappeared," the report adds. It also highlights that invasive plant species are choking out native food sources, limiting available habitat.

Furthermore, the report raises concerns that Greater One-Horned Rhinos could be among the hardest hit by climate change. "Stronger monsoon seasons, combined with limited space and resources, disrupt habitats and increase the risk of human-wildlife conflict," it warns.

Key Takeaways from the 2024 State of Rhino Report:

Rhino poaching in Africa increased by 4% from 2022 to 2023, with at least 586 African rhinos poached in 2023—one every 15 hours.

While some black rhino populations thrive, the total population declined slightly due to heavy poaching in Namibia and Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in South Africa.

White rhino populations in South Africa are on the rise despite ongoing poaching.

Greater One-Horned Rhinos are benefiting from improved habitats and wildlife corridors.

Two Sumatran rhino calves were born at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park in September and November 2023.

Indonesian authorities have been investigating and prosecuting Javan rhino poaching groups since July 2023, with poachers confessing to killing 26 rhinos in Ujung Kulon National Park between 2019 and 2023.

The report underscores the need for continued vigilance and innovation in rhino conservation efforts across the globe.