Hotter Himachal

From April 1 to June 20 this year, Himachal Pradesh experienced 28 heatwave days—the highest-ever on record for the three-month period. Shimla recorded its highest temperature for the season at 30.6°C in mid-June, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Neri all saw temperatures soar over 40°C in May and June.

The impact has been wide-ranging for the fragile mountain state, from diminished tourism to widespread forest fires. During the three months till June, the state recorded over 2,700 forest fires, which is the highest since 2007, as per its Forest Protection and Fire Control division. The flames destroyed some 23,000 hectares. All this, as the state was still reeling from a warm and dry winter that led to depletion of waterbodies and poor horticultural production (see ‘Where is the snow’, Down To Earth, 1-15 February, 2024).

While 2024 may have set some temperature records, heatwaves in Himachal Pradesh are, in fact, on a rising trend for the past four decades, according to a study by researchers with Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan. Using the daily maximum temperature data for 1984-2023, recorded at the University’s agromet laboratory, the researchers find that more heatwaves and severe heatwaves are being seen in the winter-spring months than in the summer. According to IMD, a heatwave occurs if the maximum temperature of a station exceeds by 4.5-6.4°C, or in absolute terms, crosses 45°C. A severe heatwave, on the other hand, occurs when temperatures exceed 6.4°C above normal, or cross 47°C.

From 1984 to 2023, Himachal Pradesh experienced 669 heatwaves (see ‘Warm through the year’). While February topped the list with 110 heatwaves, January saw 106 events and March 105 events. In contrast, September saw the least number of heatwaves (5) during the period studied, followed by November (10) and August (11). All months, except June-August, showed an increasing trend in the number of heatwaves.