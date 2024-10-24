Hurricanes and climate change: A wake-up call ahead of COP29

Liz Ritchie-Tyo is a Professor, School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, Faculty of Science, Monash University. Her research interests are tropical cyclones, tropical meteorology, extreme weather and climate impacts on societies. She is a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society, an editor of Weather and Forecasting and former editor of the Monthly Weather Review. She is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) Working Group on Tropical Cyclones and the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society's expert group on weather and weather prediction.