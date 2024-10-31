In 2023, people were exposed to at least 50 more days of health threatening heat: Lancet report

Climate change is posing significant health risks to people worldwide, according to a new report from the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.

The 8th annual Lancet Countdown report, funded by Wellcome and developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization, showcases the work of 122 experts from 57 academic institutions and UN agencies worldwide.

Rising global temperatures, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, are taking an unprecedented toll on public health. Heat-related mortality among seniors and vulnerable populations, including infants, reached crisis levels, said the Lancet report released October 30, 2024.

Despite the commitments of the 2015 Paris Agreement, global temperatures are nearing the 1.5°C limit—a threshold at which climate-induced health risks are expected to escalate dramatically, said the report released ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Breaking all records

Many health threats and impacts of climate change are exceeding all previous records. Of the 15 indicators monitoring climate change-related health hazards, exposures, and impacts, 10 reached concerning new records in their most recent year of data, the latest assessment of the connections between health and climate change found.

In 2019-23, people were exposed, on average, to 46 more days of health-threatening heat than would have been expected without climate change, a value that reached a record high of 50 more days in 2023.