In fringes of Bengal’s Jangal Mahals, climate change brings silent displacement & loss of human lives, biodiversity

Travelling over a hundred villages in the scorching heat of 40 degrees, a group of environment enthusiasts encountered the daily struggles of those trying living with the consequences of climate change in the Jungle Mahals of West Bengal. Among the most glaring observations and narratives were both new and old ones — and all remain unaddressed by political parties.

The journey, Pran Prakriti Yatra, was organised by Prakriti Bachao Adivasi Bachao Maanch and commenced on June 8, well after the election frenzy and World Environment Day celebrations.

The primary aim was twofold: To hear and understand people living at the margins battling climate crisis and to spread awareness about the present legal situation regarding the environment. This involved discussing the Forest Rights Act and its institutional base of the Gram Sabha, as well as the recent amendments to the Forest Conservation Act.

In most villages visited, the communities comprised Adivasis, with Santhals, Mundas and Muras (Bhumij) being the most prominent. Among the non-Adivasis, Mahato and Lohar castes were common. The dependence and intimacy with forests were evident as people gathered under trees for discussions. An old man remarked, “eitai amader AC” (this is our air conditioner).

The yatra started in Jhargram’s Jitoshul village (Jhinkia), infamous for the Reshmi Sponge Iron cement factory nearby. The factory pollutes the air, water and soil. Despite numerous protests, the waste management system hasn’t improved and illegal land takeovers have increased, often in collusion with the administration. The effects of this factory were noticeable over 20 kilometres away.

The people of the region reported increased elephant raids due to forest destruction, with three people losing their lives to elephants in the previous month alone. In all the villages visited in Jhargram, people voiced grievances about increased elephant encounters, which they attributed to the continuous destruction of the Dalma range in Jharkhand, a thriving natural habitat for elephants.

In the Ajodhya Hills of Purulia, villagers spoke of elephants with less desperation. In Kalha village, a person shared, “hain ora pray roj ashe kintu beshi kichu kore na, ekhan theke chole jai” (elephants visit almost every day but simply stroll through without causing much harm). This behavioural change over a few hundred kilometres was attributed to the presence and absence of jungles.

People criticised unplanned programmes by the forest department, like eucalyptus and shonajhuri plantations. These water-intensive species provide no everyday amenities to locals or their livestock. Locals pointed out that nothing else grew in the Shonajhuri patch. The sight of dried-up streams and canals was upsetting but not shocking, and could not be attributed solely to climate change.