India’s warmest October since 1901 likely due to warm humid atmosphere, lack of rain

The decrease in western disturbances in winter months has also been attributed to warming atmosphere and oceans and subsequent changes in global atmospheric patterns.

The mean temperature records for various regions within the county have also fallen. October 2024 was the warmest since 1901 for central India while it was the second warmest for northwest India and third warmest for south peninsular India.

In terms of minimum temperatures all regions of the country along with the country as a whole broke their records since 1901.

The month of October is the transition between the rainy season and the winter season for large parts of the country, but it is also sometimes known for higher-than-normal temperatures because of the retreating monsoon.

The reasons for this are higher humidity levels in the atmosphere because of residual moisture left behind by the retreating monsoon winds. The water vapour, being a greenhouse gas (GHG), traps the heat.

If there is no local or major convection or winds that bring rainfall, then the heat does not get dissipated and keeps building up in the atmosphere leading to warm sultry conditions which is what seems to have happened across India in October 2024.

At least in northwest India, the regular disruption to the building up of heat comes from western disturbances which are extra tropical storms that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring most of northwest India’s winter rainfall and snowfall for the mountains.