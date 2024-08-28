Krakatoa heralded atmospheric sciences & era of global disaster; today, it would cool world climate but not mitigate it

Most of us have seen the painting ‘Scream’ by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch. But most of us may not know the backstory to it. The painting was Munch’s depiction of an event that took place 141 years ago: The eruption of the volcano on Krakatoa (Krakatau) island in the Dutch East Indies (today’s Indonesia) on August 27, 1883.

Krakatoa is noteworthy in more ways than one. It is known for the records it set as a volcano. But even more than that, it was the first ‘global disaster’ as the telegraph, which had been invented by then, spread the news worldwide.

The volcanic eruption is even more important as it inspired interest in volcanoes and their effect on climate like never before. Today, Krakatoa is a watershed moment in global climate history. Even more importantly, it is still active and can erupt again.

The boom heard around the world

Krakatoa is a group of four islands — Sertung (Verlaten), Panjang (Lang), Rakata, and Anak Krakatau — located in the Sunda Strait that separates Indonesia’s two main islands of Sumatra and Java. Administratively, it is part of Lampung province on Sumatra and faces the Banten and Jakarta provinces on Java, just across the sea.

It is Krakatoa’s location that is especially important. That is where the Indo-Australian tectonic plate subducts or goes under the Eurasian plate — leading to the formation of several faults and fractures. The area is thus extremely hazardous seismically, with huge risks of large earthquakes and tsunamis.

“In 1883, Krakatoa was an unpopulated island composed of three volcanoes, Danan, Perbuatan and Rakata… On the 20th of May 1883 Perbuatan showed again signs of activity: an 11 km long ash and water vapour column could be seen from Java and Sumatra. During the three following months small eruptions accompanied by earthquakes occurred from time to time,” according to the 2009 paper Climate effects of the 1883 Krakatoa eruption: Historical and present perspectives.

It adds that these warning signs did not trigger alarm among either the Indonesians or the colonial Dutch authorities. This was because the Perbuatan volcano “was considered too small to be dangerous”.

However, what they did not know was that the three volcanoes were actually three volcanic cones related to the same huge magma chamber.

“The main eruption occurred on the 26th and the 27th of August 1883. The lava and gases were ejected from both the Perbuatan and the Danan volcano to approximately 50 km height. The magma chamber emptied itself very quickly and collapsed, such that only half of the Rakata volcano remained…,” the authors note.

The sound of the August 1883 eruption was heard around one third of the planet, according to another paper, The blessing of the ‘year without summer’: Climatic and socioeconomic impact of the Krakatoa eruption (1883) in the South-east of the Iberian Peninsula, published in 2021.

Almost immediately, tsunamis were generated and reached the coasts of South Asia, East Africa, and Western Australia.

The pyroclastic flow generated by the volcano killed about 1,000 people in Ketimbang on the Sumatra coast, about 40 km north of Krakatoa. All 3,000 inhabitants of the island of Sebesi, approximately 13 km from Krakatoa, were killed.

“…The official fatality count recorded by the Dutch authorities was 36,417, and many inhabited areas were destroyed,” according to the 2021 paper.

As per the authors of a 2023 paper, An Assessment of The Scientific Value of Krakatoa, Indonesia From a Geoheritage Perspective Journal of Applied Geoscience and Engineering, “Krakatoa is the second world's largest death toll after Tambora (1814 AD)”. Tambora is also located in Indonesia.