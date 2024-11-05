Mountains aren’t calling: Himachal temperature 3-4 degrees above normal, 97% less rainfall in October

Himachal Pradesh is having a hard time entertaining tourists with its usual hospitable weather which provides respite from the Indian summers. This year, weather records show that the mercury in the Himalayan state has been hovering three to four degrees higher than the normal temperature.

If soaring heat wasn’t enough, reduced precipitation has added to the miseries. It’s been the third driest October in the state ever since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began recording weather data.

During what is usually considered to be the commencement of the winter season, the mountains are manifesting unusual heat and several temperature records have been broken.

In November, when the chilly valleys of Himachal typically experience sub-zero temperatures, the maximum temperature this year fluctuated between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius, which is almost four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature is considered to be in the range of 7-11 degrees Celsius, which is also 1-2 degrees higher than usual.

According to IMD, temperatures have reached all-time highs in various districts — Solan recorded 39°C, Kangra 27.6°C, Bhuntar 30.5°C and Una also hit record highs. In much higher altitudes, such as Kalpa, the temperature has reached 23.6°C which is the highest since 1984.

This month saw a rainfall deficit of 97 per cent, with just 0.7 mm of rain recorded, compared to the normal 25mm.

The last time such minimal rainfall was recorded in October was in 2003 (0.3mm) and 1964 (0.1 mm).

Throughout October, six districts of the state — Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kullu — remained completely dry, with no rainfall recorded at all.

Due to the high temperatures and lack of rainfall, the horticulture and agricultural sectors in the state have suffered considerable losses.

The harvest of apples and other fruits began 15 to 20 days earlier than usual as higher temperatures ripened the fruit much earlier.