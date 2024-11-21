Only 3.5 per cent of global climate finance reaches urban poor: Report

Just 3.5 per cent of global climate finance has been directed at projects focusing on the urban poor over the past two decades, a new report has found. The findings highlighted a major funding gap for low-income communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

The report, Climate Finance for the Urban Poor: A Review of Global Climate , was launched by Cities Alliance at 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 18, 2024. Cities Alliance, a global partnership dedicated to addressing urban poverty and supporting sustainable city development, evaluated data from 22 climate funds covering 3,428 projects.

Of these, only 225 projects had an urban focus and a mere 74 targeted both urban areas and poor communities. The total funding allocated to these projects was approximately $1.2 billion, just 3.5 per cent of the $33.4 billion approved by global climate funds between 2003 and 2023.