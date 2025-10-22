Climate Change

Planet Earth’s first tipping point: Coral reefs’ long-term decline

Scientists highlight the reefs' vulnerability to record ocean heat and global bleaching, though some experts suggest potential resilience
Summary

  • Earth has crossed a critical climate tipping point with warm-water coral reefs facing long-term decline, endangering millions of livelihoods.

  • Scientists highlight the reefs' vulnerability to record ocean heat and global bleaching, though some experts suggest potential resilience.

A new report warns that Earth has crossed its first major climate tipping point as warm-water coral reefs enter long-term decline, threatening millions of livelihoods.

Scientists say reefs are nearing collapse amid record ocean heat and global bleaching events, while some experts argue they may be more resilient than feared.

Watch the video to know more.

earth
coral reefs
ocean heat
Coral Bleaching Event

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in