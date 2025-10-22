Climate Change
Planet Earth’s first tipping point: Coral reefs’ long-term decline
Scientists highlight the reefs' vulnerability to record ocean heat and global bleaching, though some experts suggest potential resilience
Earth has crossed a critical climate tipping point with warm-water coral reefs facing long-term decline, endangering millions of livelihoods.
A new report warns that Earth has crossed its first major climate tipping point as warm-water coral reefs enter long-term decline, threatening millions of livelihoods.
