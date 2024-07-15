Recent COPs have made significant strides in recognising WASH's importance in climate action; but there’s still room for improvement

Recent years have seen a dramatic rise in climate change impacts on water supplies. The quality and quantity of water available, as well as the sustainability of sanitation and hygiene practices, are all under threat, especially in vulnerable regions. Climate negotiations have been slow to address this growing crisis.

In a world grappling with climate change, one acronym has become increasingly prominent: COP. It stands for the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

But what exactly is COP and why has it become increasingly crucial to examine how water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) issues are addressed within its framework? WASH is essential for human health and well-being.

Shockingly, 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safe drinking water and 3.5 billion people lack safely managed sanitation as of 2022, making the integration of WASH in climate discussions more critical than ever. This article explores the evolving role of WASH in recent COPs meetings and its implications for climate resilience and adaptation strategies.

COP serves as the supreme decision-making body of UNFCCC. The annual gathering brings together countries that have ratified the UNFCCC — known as “parties” — to review the implementation of the convention and make critical decisions to ensure its effective execution.

COP plays a vital role in evaluating national communications and emission inventories submitted by parties, assessing the impact of measures taken and advancing the ultimate objective of the convention. The most recent iteration, COP28, took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30-December 12, 2023.

Importance of WASH in climate discussions

But why should we care about WASH in these high-level climate discussions? The answer is simple: Water is life and climate change is threatening it. As the impacts of climate change become more pronounced, it's increasingly clear that water resources and sanitation systems are among the most vulnerable sectors.

Extreme weather events, shifting precipitation patterns, and rising sea levels all pose significant threats to WASH infrastructure and services. Consequently, the integration of WASH considerations into climate change discussions at COP has become not just relevant but essential.

Recent COPs have started to recognise the crucial link between climate change and WASH issues. Examining their treatment of these topics will provide valuable insights into how the global community is addressing these interconnected challenges.

WASH at COP27: Laying the groundwork

COP27 in 2022 began paving the way for greater WASH integration in climate discussions. Key developments included:

For the first time, the final declaration explicitly mentioned water. The Sharm el Sheikh Adaptation Agenda listed 30 adaptation targets for 2030, including water and sanitation services

The launch of an updated Strategic Framework for WASH Climate Resilient Development by the Global Water Partnership and UNICEF

The establishment of the International Drought Resilience Alliance, which aims to give political impetus to making land resilient to drought and climate change by 2030

The introduction of the Business Declaration on Climate Resilient WASH, committing to advancing SDG6 and SDG13 by 2030. This declaration outlines the need for business action, considerations for developing a climate resilience framework for WASH programs and investments, and invites more businesses to join the initiative to create a climate-resilient WASH-secure world

It also emphasised capacity building for integrating WASH into National Climate Plans and highlighted the importance of including the voices of those most affected by climate change, particularly women and girls.

WASH at COP28: Milestone for integration

Building on the groundwork laid at COP27, COP28 marked a significant milestone for the WASH sector. For the first time, water, sanitation, health and food systems were comprehensively integrated into the conference’s text concerning the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA). This integration represents a crucial step forward in recognising the interdependence of these systems and their collective importance in building climate resilience.

The GGA framework, still under development, set forth ambitious targets to be achieved by 2030:

Reduce climate-induced water scarcity

Boost resilience to water-related hazards

Build climate-resilient water and sanitation systems

Ensure universal access to safe, affordable drinking water

To achieve these ambitious goals, COP28 outlined a roadmap of actions:

Conducting up-to-date assessments of climate hazards, impacts, and vulnerabilities by 2030

Establishing multi-hazard early warning systems and climate information services by 2027

Developing gender-responsive, participatory national adaptation plans and policies by 2030

Implementing national adaptation strategies to reduce social and economic impacts of climate hazards

Establishing systems for monitoring, evaluating, and learning from national adaptation efforts

COP28 also saw several significant commitments and initiatives related to WASH. UAE pledged $150 million for water security in vulnerable communities. As many as 37 countries joined the WWF's Freshwater Challenge to restore rivers, lakes and wetlands.

The African Development Bank committed to quadrupling climate adaptation financing to $25 billion by 2025. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued the COP Declaration on Climate and Health, endorsed by 123 countries, recognising the essential role of water and sanitation for healthier populations.

Climate adaptation & WASH

Both COP27 and COP28 underscored the synergies between climate adaptation efforts and WASH initiatives. WASH services were recognised as fundamental to community resilience, providing a foundation for communities to withstand and adapt to climate-related challenges.

Climate-resilient sanitation emerged as a key focus, addressing both adaptation needs by ensuring continued service in the face of climate impacts and mitigation needs through potential energy recovery and reduced emissions.

Integrated water resources management was highlighted as a crucial approach for enhancing overall climate resilience, ensuring sustainable water use across sectors. The importance of local stakeholder involvement was emphasised, ensuring that WASH solutions are targeted and appropriate for specific community needs.

Finally, both conferences recognised that investments in WASH contribute to broader economic and social development, creating more robust and adaptable societies in the face of climate change.

Financing initiatives

Recent COPs have highlighted the need for diverse and integrated financing mechanisms to support WASH initiatives within broader climate resilience efforts. International and multilateral funding has emerged as a key source, with initiatives such as the International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa (aims to mobilise $30 billion per year by 2030), the Global Water Leadership in a Changing Climate Programme, the African Cities Water Adaptation Fund (aims of leveraging at least $5 billion in funding and financing to implement projects in 100 African cities by 2032) and established entities like the Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund playing crucial roles.

Public-private partnerships were emphasised as important collaborations, bringing together diverse stakeholders to leverage resources and expertise. Bilateral and multilateral aid continues to be a significant source of support, with direct funding from countries and international organisations contributing to climate-resilient WASH projects.

Has WASH received sufficient attention in COPs?

While recent COPs have made significant strides in recognising WASH’s importance in climate action, there remains room for improvement. From a human rights perspective, WASH as a basic human right is often overshadowed by energy discussions in climate talks. The vulnerability of WASH systems to climate impacts is a critical concern that warrants more focused attention.

The intersectionality of WASH with multiple sectors crucial for climate resilience, such as health, agriculture and urban planning, calls for more integrated approaches. Despite the financing initiatives mentioned, there remains a significant funding gap for climate-resilient WASH infrastructure, particularly in developing countries.

While targets and commitments are crucial, there's a need for more detailed discussions on implementation strategies, especially at the local level. Greater emphasis could be placed on improving data collection and monitoring systems for WASH in the context of climate change.

Future directions for WASH in climate action

As we look towards future COPs, several key areas warrant increased focus. Elevating WASH to a central theme alongside energy and emissions reduction is crucial for comprehensive climate action. Developing concrete mechanisms for WASH integration into national climate plans will ensure that WASH is consistently considered in climate strategies.

Addressing the WASH funding gap more aggressively is essential for realizing climate-resilient WASH infrastructure and services. Enhancing capacity building for implementing climate-resilient WASH solutions will be key to effective implementation. Finally, improving platforms for knowledge sharing and best practices will accelerate learning and innovation in climate-resilient WASH approaches.

In conclusion, while recent COPs have made significant strides in recognising the importance of WASH in climate action, there’s still room for improvement. As we face the mounting challenges of climate change, ensuring that WASH remains at the forefront of global climate discussions is not just important — it’s imperative for building a resilient and sustainable future for all.