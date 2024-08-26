‘Save the Pacific, Save the world’: UN chief calls on Pacific nations to inspire global climate action

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning about the state of the planet on August 26, 2024, urging Pacific Island nations to use their pioneering climate initiatives to inspire global action. Speaking at the Pacific Islands Forum opening ceremony in Tonga, Guterres highlighted the region’s role as a critical force in combating the climate crisis, emphasising that the survival of the planet hinges on the collective efforts of both Pacific Islands and the international community.
Guterres condemned the ongoing environmental degradation, pointing out that plastic pollution, ocean heating, and rising sea levels are wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems. He praised the Pacific Islands for their proactive stance, including their declaration of a climate emergency and aspirations for a fossil-fuel-free future. The Secretary-General also commended the youth of the Pacific for their legal action against climate inaction, taking their cause to the International Court of Justice.
The world has much to learn from the Pacific and the world must also step up to support your initiatives
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
He stressed the ambitious climate strategies of the Pacific Islands, including their 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and their call for a just transition away from fossil fuels, offer a model for the global community, particularly the G20 nations responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions.
The UN chief underlined the urgent need for financial and technological support to help the Pacific Islands accelerate their transition to sustainable practices and build resilience against climate impacts. He called for a reform of international financial systems to increase lending capacities, provide debt relief, and enhance support for vulnerable countries, including Small Island Developing States.
As the world faces escalating environmental challenges, Guterres urged Pacific Island nations to take a leading role on the global stage, with the upcoming Summit of the Future in New York serving as a crucial platform to advocate for reforms in global institutions.
He concluded with a powerful message: “If we save the Pacific, we save the world,” underscoring the pivotal role that these island nations play in the future of global climate stability.