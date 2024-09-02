Snowless Om Parvat stands in mute testimony to an adversely changing climate

There could hardly be a more dramatic manifestation of the adversely changing climate than the erasure of a religious symbol from the upper reaches of the Himalayas. The Om Parvat in Uttarakhand has been revered by many due to snow forming the Sanatan symbol ‘Om’ on its peak. But this year, for the first time, there has been no snow on its apex.

Located at an altitude of about 5,900 metres above sea level, Mount Om borders India, China, and Nepal. This Himalayan peak’s snow-formed ‘Om’ shape is only visible from the Indian territory. In the Vyash Valley of the Dharchula development block, Mount Om is an important stop en route to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The construction of a road to Mount Om in 2019 made the access easier, with the number of tourists increasing after the road was extended to Lipulekh near the China border.

“This is the first time that Mount Om was devoid of snow. I was born here. Since childhood, we have always seen snow on the summit throughout the year. I believe that reduced snowfall in the winter and increased vehicular emissions have led to less snowfall here. We did not like seeing Mount Om without snow,” Sanjay Gunjyal, a local resident told Down To Earth (DTE).

Gunjyal, who works as a porter for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and takes tourists to Adi Kailash, Mount Om, and the Kali Mata Temple, added, “When we learned about the disappearance of snow from Mount Om, everyone in our area was scared. Even the edges of the fully snow-covered Adi Kailash Mountain are seeing reduced snow. If there is no snow on Adi Kailash or Mount Om, who will come to see it? This will also affect our livelihoods”.

The porter also opposes helicopter services for tourism in the area and believes that it harms the environment.

Forest fires, pollution — the usual suspects

JC Kuniyal, chairperson of the Center for Environmental Assessment and Climate Change at the Almora-based GB Pant Institute, told DTE that there is no doubt that the disappearance of snow from Om Parvat is a direct sign of climate change.

“Seasonal changes are being observed worldwide. Areas that previously did not experience rainfall are now facing flood-like conditions. Global temperatures are rising. All this is also affecting glaciers,” Kuniyal said.

The expert attributed the disappearance of snow from Mount Om and the melting of Himalayan glaciers to local environmental factors and a significant surge in pollution. He pointed out that forest fires are increasing in both frequency and extent, and the black carbon from these fires impacts glaciers and accumulation of snow on the mountains.

“Glaciers cannot be viewed in isolation. For a glacier to be healthy, there should be good grass in the meadows below it. The alpine forests should be healthy to maintain balanced temperatures. Thus, it is necessary to view everything together. We have melting glaciers and increasing forest fires,” Kuniyal explained.

Worrying trends in the Himalayas

According to a UN report from 2022, one-third of the glaciers in the Himalayan region are threatened by global warming. Since 2000, the rate of melting of glaciers has increased due to rising temperatures. Glaciers are losing 58 billion tonnes of ice annually, equivalent to the total water consumption of France and Spain combined. The report suggests that limiting global warming to 1.5°C could save two-thirds of the glaciers.

Also, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), has repeatedly underlined that the rate of temperature increase in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region is much higher than the global proportions. Last winter also witnessed record low snowfall across the region, particularly in the western Himalayas. This is also attributed to the rise in global temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) report for 2023 indicated a temperature increase of over two degrees in Uttarakhand during October, November and December following the monsoon last year. Additionally, there was significantly less rainfall after winter.

This year, there has been severe heat in both the plains and mountainous areas of Uttarakhand. Temperatures in Dehradun reached up to 44 degrees Celsius, prompting the meteorological department to issue heatwave warnings.

Jeetu Gunjyal from Gungi village, located at an altitude of 3,200 metres , told DTE that last summer’s heat in the mountains was extremely harsh.

“Even in our village, it has become very hot. We are experiencing heat even during the rainy season. When temperatures are high, it rains on the Om mountain ranges. When temperatures drop, snow falls. So, with a rise in temperature, it is natural for the mountain to be devoid of snow cover,” he said.

Fast-declining glaciers endanger Himalayan ecosystem

Local experiences of people like Sanjay and Jeetu regarding weather, mountains, and glaciers are corroborated by scientists.

Glaciologist Anil V Kulkarni told DTE, “In comparison to other parts of the country, temperatures in the Himalayas are rising more rapidly. This is called the 'Elevated Effect.' As altitude increases, the impact of sunlight on the terrain also rises. Therefore, seasonal snow is now melting more quickly. The disappearance of snow on Mount Om is unprecedented and a clear indication of the what is happening to the mountains in Himalayas”.

“Data analysis and research papers from the past 30-40 years show that snowfall amounts are consistently decreasing while rainfall is increasing. Reduced snowfall and rising temperatures have accelerated glacier melting. If the current pattern of global temperature increase and decreased snowfall continues, the rate of glacier melting will increase further, as we have not made notable efforts to reduce carbon dioxide or greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

Glaciers are retreating throughout the Himalayan region, but the western Himalayas face more visible crises compared to the eastern Himalayas.

Kulkarni noted that this is because the western Himalayas receive precipitation and snowfall only from western disturbances, whereas regions like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bhutan receive snowfall even in summer and monsoon.

Melting glaciers are affecting the entire Himalayan ecosystem, including forests, soil and water.

“Due to reduced snowfall and rising temperatures, snow starts melting even in winter. The gap between the melting of snow and the onset of the monsoon increases. This results in reduced moisture in lower areas and increased drought, leading to earlier onset of forest fires. Water sources dry up,” he explained.