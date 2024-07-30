Sustainable aviation fuels are crucial for global Net Zero

Approximately 80 per cent of the SAF projected to be produced in the next five years is expected to be derived from hydrogenated fatty acids (HEFA), which use feedstocks like cooking oils and animal fats, both of which have limited supply. Moreover, most of this feedstock is being used for biodiesel production. Promoting research and development in the other eight approved technology pathways could open up access to more plentiful and cost-effective feedstocks, such as agricultural residues, dedicated energy crops, algae and municipal solid waste.