Sutlej reduced to a rivulet due to constructions: Supreme Court Judge raises concerns

Justice Sanjay Karol of the Supreme Court of India has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating condition of the Sutlej river, a historically perennial river in North India. “The only trans-Himalayan river in India, the Sutlej, has turned into a rivulet because of the construction of several dams, changing the entire ecosystem and eco-chain,” he stated recently.

Justice Karol’s comments came during the launch of advocate Jatinder Cheema’s book, Climate Change : The Policy, Law and Practice, on July 12 2024. He further highlighted the detrimental impact of climate change on the nation’s agricultural sector and emphasised that rising temperatures and human activity are causing numerous waterways to dry up.

“Significant sums of money, amounting to ₹30,000 crore, have been spent by various governments on cleaning Ganga river,” he said. “We are all aware of the current situation. It is evident that much more needs to be done. Regrettably, the Ganga’s well-known dolphins are now nowhere to be seen.”

Justice Karol also elaborated on how climate change is also harming agriculture. He pointed out that climate stability has deteriorated significantly in recent years, destabilising the sector. Agriculture and related industries employ roughly 58 per cent of India's population. While other sectors have witnessed substantial growth, agriculture remains a dominant force.

“While India achieved remarkable self-sufficiency through the Green Revolution in the 1970s and currently produces enough food for its entire population, Indian agriculture faces a number of socio-economic and environmental challenges,” he remarked.

“Climate change has caused a decline in India’s agricultural output,” Justice Karol continued. “Other factors contributing to the decline in farming conditions and agricultural production include unsustainable practices such as the overuse of chemical fertilisers (as evidenced by the situation in Punjab), excessive irrigation, and the overextraction of groundwater.”

Justice Karol provided the example of the temperature reaching around 50 degrees Celsius, significantly impacting the cultivation of the renowned paan (betel leaf) in Bihar, to illustrate the climatic impact on agriculture.

He emphasised the critical link between the health of India's agricultural sector and its rivers. However, changes in monsoon patterns have negatively affected the vast network of rivers, along with the flora, fauna, and communities they sustain.

Justice Karol also advocated for recognising climate change as a distinct legal field, “separate from environmental law.”

“Raising public awareness about environmental laws, the effects of climate change and the need to adopt contemporary practices is the order of the day,” he concluded.

At the same event, Supreme Court Justice K V Vishwanathan also emphasised the existential threat posed by climate change and advocated for the establishment of a permanent commission in India, similar to the central think tank NITI Aayog, to develop comprehensive solutions to the problem.

Justice Surya Kant, another Supreme Court judge, acknowledged the Supreme Court's history of “going beyond the scope of existing laws” to prevent environmental degradation and expressed hope that the Indian legislature would take action to address the current challenges.