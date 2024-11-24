The Great Escape from Baku: Global North abandons South, denies adequate climate finance at COP29

A deal of $300 billion per year to developing countries from developed countries and other sources was reached at the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the Azeri capital of Baku early on the morning of November 24, 2024.

The gavelling of the decision regarding the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance followed a decade of anticipation, two plus years of negotiations and technical analysis, and the past two weeks of political bargaining.

A disappointing Presidency text, some objections

Through the final days of COP29, Parties engaged in critical negotiations on the quantum and quality to be provided under the NCQG. The Presidency text on the NCQG, released on the morning of November 23, brought forth strong contestations from developing countries.

The text “calls on all actors” to enable scaled up climate finance for developing countries to at least US $1.3 trillion per year by 2035 and encourages developing countries to contribute towards this target on a voluntary basis. This dilutes the legal obligation of developed countries to provide the entirety of the finance under the goal.

The text also extends the previous US $100 billion goal to only US $300 billion per year by 2035 (up from US $250 billion mentioned in the previous draft) with developed countries “taking the lead”. The stated US $300 billion figure falls miles short of the required scale of funds. The demand from the G77 and China bloc — the largest negotiating bloc of 130+ developing countries — was for $600 billion in public finance from developed countries, out of a larger demand of $1.3 trillion per year by 2030. This was revised downwards to $500 billion in the final days of the negotiations.