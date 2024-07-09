Unequal cities cannot be climate just: Urgent steps needed to curb climate impacts in Indian cities

Context of Indian cities with a focus on Bhubaneswar

India’s slum population, according to the 2011 census data, is a staggering 65 million. Three states — Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — house a third of the slum population, at 28.4 million. Even smaller states like Odisha have over 1.5 million slum dwellers, with a city like Bhubaneswar having over 436 slums.

It is this slum population that endures abysmal conditions, with minimal access to water, drainage, and proper housing. They are also disproportionately impacted by climate-related disasters like heatwaves and flooding. With the arrival of the monsoons, their situation worsens as water inundates their homes, disrupting their livelihoods. Needless to say, such adverse events trigger numerous health problems, adding to their existing struggles.

“The drain beside our slum is a breeding ground for waterborne diseases and mosquitoes,” said Nandini Khurti, a resident of Tuihut, a slum located near a large drain in Bhubaneswar. “All year round, someone from our slum suffers from malaria or dengue. Regular fevers, coughs, and colds are commonplace in every household. During the rainy season, prolonged exposure to dirty water leads to skin diseases amongst many of us.”

It is in these settlements that climate-resilient planning is essential to achieve urban climate justice for these communities who contribute the least to pollution and are often referred to as the city's backbone, providing cheap and accessible labour to the urban population.