Unilateral trade measures will delay climate transition — COP29 must address this

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, next week. A proposal by the BASIC group of countries (Brazil, China, India, and South Africa) has requested the COP29 Presidency and the UN Climate Change Secretariat to add the following item to the climate conference agenda: “Concerns with climate-change related unilateral restrictive trade measures, and identifying the ways to promote international cooperation in line with the First GST Outcome”.