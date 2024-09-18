Up to $6.8 trillion required till 2030 to meet climate goals of developing nations: UNFCCC

Of the 142 countries which submitted their NDCs, only 98 countries have reported costed needs, meaning the entirety of the needs of developing countries would be much greater. The first NDR identified costed needs of only 48 countries amounting to $5.8-5.9 trillion. Therefore, second NDR's updated estimation is more representative of the actual needs.

It is clear from the table that more than $5 trillion will be required for climate finance goals, implying $455-584 billion annually till 2030. This figure is from the NDC reports alone, and the needs highlighted from other country report submissions will push the figure to be far greater still.

The report further mentioned that 48 per cent of the total costed needs, amounting to $2.4 trillion is for conditional actions, whereas 18 per cent, amounting to $882 billion is for unconditional actions. The remaining $1.8 trillion remained unspecific about the conditionality.

This distinction is crucial since conditional actions, which are the bulk of costed needs, are to be fulfilled via international support in the form of finance, technology transfer and capacity building.



All these facts underscore the need for a large quantum of climate finance and the pressing responsibility on developed countries to fund it.

Sectoral breakdown of climate action

The report categorised countries’ needs thematically into mitigation, adaptation, cross-cutting and averting, minimising and addressing loss and damage. It provided crucial information regarding the needs within various sectors.

Mitigation needs account for 79 per cent of costed needs expressed in NDCs. Around 60 per cent of costed mitigation needs in NDCs are required in the energy sector. Other top sectors include forestry and biodiversity, waste management and transportation.

Adaptation needs are spread across sectors such as agriculture and food, ecosystem and biodiversity, water supply, health and sanitation among other cross-cutting sectors. Only 16 per cent of costed needs in the NDCs are accounted for as adaptation needs.

Finally, some reports also expressed cross-cutting measures and averting, minimising and addressing loss and damage (5 per cent and less than 1 per cent respectively). Such needs are reported in sectors like disaster management, coastal zones and water supply, among others.

Geographic distribution of needs

The report warned that some regions have reported lower needs due to a lack of adequate data or informational tools. This doesn’t necessarily indicate that those regions have fewer needs, therefore quick comparisons must not be drawn.