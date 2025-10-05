Urban heatscapes: How pollution adds to Delhi’s heat

Delhi is infamous for its scorching heat and toxic air. But what’s less discussed is how the two collide — creating a deadly double burden for the city’s outdoor workers.

In the final episode of ‘Urban Heatscapes’, we follow gig workers across Delhi to understand what it means to spend a day exposed to both heat and pollution. From congested streets in Jhilmil and Sangam Vihar to the city’s quick-commerce delivery boom, we see how rising ozone and PM2.5 levels worsen heat stress, making survival and work even harder.

We also explore the small but important solutions — from water ATMs and community matkas to women-led logistics initiatives — and ask: can Delhi rise to the challenge of protecting its most vulnerable workers?