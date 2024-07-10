US reports first local plant extinction due to rising sea levels: Study

Rising sea levels, a growing threat linked to climate change, may have claimed its first victim in the United States — a unique cactus species. A new study suggests the Key Largo tree cactus, discovered roughly three decades ago in North America, was driven to extinction locally in 2023.

The cactus, known scientifically as Pilosocereus millspaughii, once thrived in a single population in Florida Keys, an island chain particularly vulnerable to the effects of sea-level rise and storm surge as much of its land sits less than 5 feet above sea level. Researchers believe rising sea levels inundated its habitat with saltwater, ultimately leading to its demise.

While the species can still be found on a few scattered islands in the Caribbean, including northern Cuba and parts of the Bahamas, the loss of the Key Largo population marks a significant milestone in the fight against climate change and its impact on biodiversity.

Between 1971 and 2022, the region’s average sea level rose by 4.09 millimetres every year, or 0.21 metres total, according to data. Rising sea levels, soil depletion from hurricanes and high tides and mammalian herbivory have all contributed to an increase in saltwater intrusion in the region, the paper stated.