We need all tools — technology, science and art — to stop the climate emergency, says ‘artvist’ Mundano
Brazilian artist and activist Thiago Mundano, known simply as Mundano and who prefers the portmanteau ‘artvist’, unveiled a 1,581.60 square metre mega mural on a Sao Paulo building on October 23, 2024, with a special message.
The mural portrays Alessandra Korap Munduruku, one of the most active Brazilian indigenous leaders. The mural titled ‘Keep Your Promises’ is a message for agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, one of the largest private companies in the United States and a major player in the Brazilian agribusiness’s expansion into the Brazilian Amazon and Cerrado.
Cargill Inc is owned by the Cargill-Macmillan family, which in 2023 had promised to eliminate products originating from deforestation from its supply chain by 2025.The mural asks the family to keep its promise.
Measuring over 30 metres high and 48 metres wide, the ‘Keep Your Promises’ mural is one of the largest in the city of Sao Paulo and in South America.
The work is located on a building whose side faces Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Avenue, two blocks from Paulista Avenue, with wide visibility.
The image was painted with ash from the Amazon rainforest, the Cerrado, the Atlantic Forest and the Pantanal, which are being destroyed to make way for soybean plantations that sell their production to Cargill, a statement noted. The production of the work also includes mud from cities in Rio Grande do Sul devastated by floods that have been proven to be aggravated by climate change, which is accelerated by environmental destruction promoted by large agribusiness.
The mural’s inauguration takes place in the month that marks the beginning of the slowdown in the worst fire season in Brazil in the last 14 years, when fire was largely used to deforest new areas for the expansion of the country’s agricultural frontier.
Down To Earth (DTE) spoke to Mundano about the mural. Excerpts from the conversation:
1. What is the main objective behind making this mural?
The main objective behind this mural is to raise an important voice, that of Alessandra Korap Munduruku, and her leadership of the indigenous people in Brazil, who are fighting to preserve their lands, forests, the Amazon and thus the whole planet.
The idea was to send a big message to large corporations such as agribusiness giant Cargill Inc that are causing a big and negative impact on the forests and biomass of Brazil. This mural is a message to them to stop the destruction.
This message is being sent because a powerful company like Cargill promised not to have products from deforestation in their production chain by next year (2025). This is a way for them to remember their promise and stop destroying forests as these are creating severe droughts, floods and heatwaves. For instance, the Amazon is currently experiencing its biggest drought in 100 years.
2. Why a mural? Why not any other art form?
We made a huge mural because it is a democratic method. It is on the streets for everyone to see. The sheer magnitude of the destruction and its impact necessitated sending a huge message and this art form is perfectly suited for that.
3. The world’s eyes are on South America, as a frontline and a barometer of global climate change. Is this evident to artists who specialise in art on environmental issues?
Yes. All the artists on my team know the importance of protecting South America’s forests. The Amazon, which is spread across nine countries, is being destroyed bit by bit by people in their lust to make more money, in turn creating more inequality on the continent.
All the money obtained by the export of grains (like soy) that goes to China and Europe is going via companies like Cargill to the United States. This is not fair or right. People are suffering due to the impacts, and we need to stop this.
4. Do you have any message in particular for delegates meeting in Cali, Colombia, for COP16?
I have been to Cali, Colombia thrice. I have a message to all the delegates of this important biodiversity meeting. Brazil and Colombia are two of the most biodiverse countries globally. Deforestation is destroying their biomass every day. My message to all the leaders and delegates is this: Stop this destruction right now.
5. Every year, global warming gets more serious, with more records being broken. How can art play a role in making the gravity of the situation clearer to people?
Art touches and influences people in a very different way. It can create emotions and reflections which one would not experience otherwise. As the science and the numbers of this ecological emergency are not enough to stop the destruction, maybe art like this mural could make people stop and think. This is why ‘artivism’ or a mix of art and activism is so important. We need all tools — technology, science, and of course art — to stop the climate emergency.