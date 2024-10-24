We need all tools — technology, science and art — to stop the climate emergency, says ‘artvist’ Mundano

Brazilian artist and activist Thiago Mundano, known simply as Mundano and who prefers the portmanteau ‘artvist’, unveiled a 1,581.60 square metre mega mural on a Sao Paulo building on October 23, 2024, with a special message.

The mural portrays Alessandra Korap Munduruku, one of the most active Brazilian indigenous leaders. The mural titled ‘Keep Your Promises’ is a message for agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, one of the largest private companies in the United States and a major player in the Brazilian agribusiness’s expansion into the Brazilian Amazon and Cerrado.

Cargill Inc is owned by the Cargill-Macmillan family, which in 2023 had promised to eliminate products originating from deforestation from its supply chain by 2025.The mural asks the family to keep its promise.

Measuring over 30 metres high and 48 metres wide, the ‘Keep Your Promises’ mural is one of the largest in the city of Sao Paulo and in South America.

The work is located on a building whose side faces Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Avenue, two blocks from Paulista Avenue, with wide visibility.