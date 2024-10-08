Why are Italy and Switzerland shifting their shared border in the Alps?
In May 2023, Switzerland and Italy signed an agreement to shift their shared border on the Matterhorn Mountain, one of Europe’s tallest peaks.
Unlike typical border changes driven by conflict, this shift is a peaceful adjustment caused by glacier melt due to climate change.
The natural boundary between the two countries follows the ridge along the highest points of the glacier, which has been receding since the 1970s. Melting glaciers have forced both nations to update their borders.
Switzerland and Italy, both heavily reliant on Alpine tourism, face economic and environmental challenges from the glacier’s retreat.
This issue is not limited to these two countries—Italy and Austria also adjusted their border in 2006 for similar reasons.
Europe, the fastest-warming continent, has seen drastic glacier loss, with Switzerland’s glaciers shrinking by four per cent in 2023 alone. Scientists predict glaciers will lose half their ice by 2050, leading to increased instability, landslides, and freshwater shortages. In 2022, a glacier collapse in the Italian Alps tragically claimed 11 lives.
The border shift is just one minor effect of this broader issue, as the continent grapples with the growing impacts of climate change.