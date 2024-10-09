Why Hurricane Milton, currently barrelling towards Florida, has surprised even weather forecasters

Within a few hours, Milton reached its peak intensity of 290 km/hr (180 miles/hr), and 897 millibars of minimum pressure in its eye, making it the third strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic Ocean. It is also the strongest late season hurricane in Gulf of Mexico.

“Milton is the fastest Atlantic hurricane to intensify from a tropical depression to a category 5 hurricane, taking just over 48 hours,” National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) wrote on social media platform X.

After this, the hurricane showed some signs of weakening as it underwent an ‘eyewall replacement cycle’ which means that the storm is growing in size accumulating greater energy from the warm waters. As last updated Milton remains a fierce category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 240 km/hr (150 miles/hr).

“Milton has grown in size over the last 24 hours, with tropical-storm-force winds now up to 140 miles from its center. It will continue to grow even larger on approach to Florida, which means its impacts will affect a big area,” according to The Weather Channel on the evening of October 8.

Hurricane Milton may be making landfall along Florida’s western coast close to Tampa Bay between the late hours of October 9 and early hours of October 10 central daylight time (CDT), United States, according to the NOAA’s NHC.

The western coast of Florida may get inundated by a storm surge of up to 15 feet, the highest being in the Tampa Bay Area, and experience hurricane force winds to what degree is currently unspecified. Both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida are under storm surge warnings.

The rainfall in many areas of Florida may be as high as 300 mm to 400 mm with localised rainfall going as high as 460 mm, according to the NHC’s current forecasts.

The NHC is closely monitoring what is currently a monster hurricane with on ground and aircraft mounted radars and satellites to provide the best possible forecasts for people in the regions that would be affected