Why is Indian Government promoting invasive seaweed like Kappaphycus Alvarezii? | DTE Docs

Seaweed farming is not limited to native or naturally occurring species. The cultivation of non-native varieties, such as Kappaphycus alvarezii, has increased in recent years. However, a quick study reveals that this species is not native to Indian waters and is listed among the world's 100 most invasive species (according to the IUCN).

So, why is the government still actively encouraging the cultivation of this species? What is the economic model behind this seaweed variety? Does its cultivation have long-term environmental consequences?

To understand the situation on the ground, Down to Earth visited several sites across different Indian states, including Gujarat, where early trials of non-native varieties like Kappaphycus failed; Tamil Nadu, where the practice has been ongoing for over a decade; and Goa, where new sites are being considered.