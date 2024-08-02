Why is Ladakh, an arid cold desert, burning this summer? Lack of rain, say experts

Ladakh, the arid cold desert located on the far northern edge of the country, is burning this summer due to a huge deficit in rainfall, experts have told Down To Earth.
Sonam Lotus, director, Metrology Centre, UT Ladakh told this reporter that the highest temperature recorded in 2024 was 33.5 degrees Celsius (°C) on July 28, 2024 in Leh.
“Climatologically, July and August are the hottest months of the year for Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir. In Leh, every year the maximum temperature touches 33 degrees frequently. However, this year in July, the maximum temperature was 33.5°C on July 28,” he explained.
While this is not the highest temperature in the region, it nevertheless is high for the region.
“If we look at the data from 1973 to 2024, there have been many occasions when the temperature reached more than 33°C. For instance, the temperature touched 36.6°C in 2013, which is the highest during the last 52 years. It is followed by 35.4°C in 1995 and 35.2°C in 2001,” said Lotus.
Lotus told DTE that there had been a 3-degree increase in the temperature compared to the last year.
Meanwhile, the Leh division of Ladakh received a meagre rainfall of 3 mm this year, as against the normal of 15 mm. The whole of Ladakh received only 12 per cent of its expected rainfall, resulting in an 88 per cent deficit in the Leh region.
According to Lotus, this deficit rainfall led to decreased humidity, causing intense heat in Ladakh. “This is why people are experiencing extreme heat these days,”
Similarly, the highest temperature recorded in the Kargil division was 37.5°C till July 28.
According to the data of Met Centre Leh, 2023 was when Ladakh recorded the highest rainfall in the month of July in the last 14 years — 58.8 mm. It was followed by 2018 and 2015, which recorded 32 mm of rainfall.
This is not unusual. “Scanty rainfall does take place in Ladakh. For example, in 2011 and 2016, there was no snowfall in the month of July. Similarly, in 2012 and 2020, Leh received 0.2 mm and 0.4 mm of rain respectively. However, in 2023, Ladakh received a good amount of rainfall in July,” said Lotus.
The lack of precipitation and intense heat wave affected Ladakh’s environment and the daily lives of its residents.
As per reports, many flights to Ladakh were cancelled due to the heat wave.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) gave notice to airlines on July 30 for “anticipated bad weather” (red heat) as the reason for the cancellations. The flights were scheduled to land at Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport.
Yangchan Dolma, a 48-year-old local resident, said, “Flight cancellations in winter are common, but cancellations during the summer in Ladakh is quite surprising to me.”
Similarly, the heat wave is posing a significant challenge for farmers. They fear that this year’s yield will be poor.
Lobzang Phuntsog, a farmer, said, “The intense heat means the soil needs more water, which is causing vegetables to turn yellow and die. Similarly, the trees now require much more frequent watering than before. The growth of both trees and vegetables has been poor, and the crops are not fully developed.”
He added, “This year, the output will be lower compared to previous years.”
Angmo, a resident of Saboo village, said, “This year, due to the intense heat, we have to use fans in our houses, which was not necessary before. Now, people have started using fans and ACs. It seems that the temperature in Ladakh is gradually increasing. In recent years, the snow on the mountains has become noticeably scarce.”
Groundwater exploitation by drilling more wells has further accelerated the decline in groundwater levels and reserves in Ladakh.
“Looking at the current scenario and the rising temperatures, it appears that Ladakh may face a water shortage in the near future. Many residents have dug bore wells and are extracting groundwater on a large scale, leading to the drying up of spring water in villages. Additionally, the shift from traditional sewage and toilet systems to modern pits has further worsened the situation,” said Angmo.
Meteorological Centre of Ladakh has issued a fresh warning to residents stating that intense showers can trigger flash floods and mudslides. The centre asked residents to avoid flash flood areas for the next one week.
Some parts of Leh district also saw flash floods in Lingshed and Lamayuru villages. However, no loss of life was reported during the incident.
Tonyouth Dorje, a resident of Lamayuru said, “The flash flood on July 29 occurred between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm. Although there were no human casualties, the flood caused damage to public and private property as well as the National Highway 1.”
He mentioned that this valley has experienced similar incidents multiple times over the past two decades: “This time, NH 1 was completely blocked for half a day on July 30, with one truck getting stuck in the heavy mud.”
Additionally, he added that a spring used by the villagers was also damaged. Dorje emphasised that this is undoubtedly an impact of climate change.
Further, Sonam Lotus explained, “During the monsoon season, especially in July and August, highly localised showers often lead to flash floods in Ladakh every year. Due to intense heat, ice bodies and glaciers melt, resulting in higher water levels in streams and rivers, which causes flash floods.”
“The best course of action is to remain alert. Over the years, the residents of Ladakh and J&K have become increasingly weather-conscious,” he observed.
“The Lamayuru flash floods were highly localised and difficult to predict or forecast precisely. Despite our best efforts, forecasting monsoon showers remains a challenging and Herculean task,” added Sonam Lotus.
Independent researcher and editor of Ladakh-based periodical, Stawa, Sunetro Ghosal said, “The impacts of human-induced climate change are more severe in mountain regions like Ladakh with increased unpredictability and temperature fluctuations. This has resulted in greater vulnerability as humans and other species struggle to adapt with these impacts in the context of unplanned and myopic developmental changes that have been taking place in mountain regions.”