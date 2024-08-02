Why is Ladakh, an arid cold desert, burning this summer? Lack of rain, say experts

Ladakh, the arid cold desert located on the far northern edge of the country, is burning this summer due to a huge deficit in rainfall, experts have told Down To Earth.

Sonam Lotus, director, Metrology Centre, UT Ladakh told this reporter that the highest temperature recorded in 2024 was 33.5 degrees Celsius (°C) on July 28, 2024 in Leh.

“Climatologically, July and August are the hottest months of the year for Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir. In Leh, every year the maximum temperature touches 33 degrees frequently. However, this year in July, the maximum temperature was 33.5°C on July 28,” he explained.

While this is not the highest temperature in the region, it nevertheless is high for the region.

“If we look at the data from 1973 to 2024, there have been many occasions when the temperature reached more than 33°C. For instance, the temperature touched 36.6°C in 2013, which is the highest during the last 52 years. It is followed by 35.4°C in 1995 and 35.2°C in 2001,” said Lotus.

Why the heat?

Lotus told DTE that there had been a 3-degree increase in the temperature compared to the last year.

Meanwhile, the Leh division of Ladakh received a meagre rainfall of 3 mm this year, as against the normal of 15 mm. The whole of Ladakh received only 12 per cent of its expected rainfall, resulting in an 88 per cent deficit in the Leh region.

According to Lotus, this deficit rainfall led to decreased humidity, causing intense heat in Ladakh. “This is why people are experiencing extreme heat these days,”

Similarly, the highest temperature recorded in the Kargil division was 37.5°C till July 28.

According to the data of Met Centre Leh, 2023 was when Ladakh recorded the highest rainfall in the month of July in the last 14 years — 58.8 mm. It was followed by 2018 and 2015, which recorded 32 mm of rainfall.

This is not unusual. “Scanty rainfall does take place in Ladakh. For example, in 2011 and 2016, there was no snowfall in the month of July. Similarly, in 2012 and 2020, Leh received 0.2 mm and 0.4 mm of rain respectively. However, in 2023, Ladakh received a good amount of rainfall in July,” said Lotus.