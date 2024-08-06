Why is Ladakh experiencing a heat wave?

Ladakh, the arid cold desert located on the far northern edge of the country, is burning this summer due to a huge deficit in rainfall.

On July 28, 2024, the Leh division recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius (°C). Similarly, the temperature recorded in the Kargil division was 37.5°C.

The whole of Ladakh received only 12 per cent of its expected rainfall, resulting in an 88 per cent deficit in the Leh region.

The Leh division of Ladakh received a meagre rainfall of 3 mm this year, as against the normal of 15 mm.

Watch how people of Ladakh are coping up with this heat wave this summer.