Climate Change
Why is Ladakh experiencing a heat wave?
Union territory experienced 88% rainfall deficit in July; this deficit rainfall led to decreased humidity, causing intense heat in Ladakh
Ladakh, the arid cold desert located on the far northern edge of the country, is burning this summer due to a huge deficit in rainfall.
On July 28, 2024, the Leh division recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius (°C). Similarly, the temperature recorded in the Kargil division was 37.5°C.
The whole of Ladakh received only 12 per cent of its expected rainfall, resulting in an 88 per cent deficit in the Leh region.
The Leh division of Ladakh received a meagre rainfall of 3 mm this year, as against the normal of 15 mm.
Watch how people of Ladakh are coping up with this heat wave this summer.