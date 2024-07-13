Wild guess

IF THE area that gets affected by wildfires each year were considered a country, it would be the second largest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), surpassed only by China. In 2023, wildfires globally released 7,330 million tonnes of CO 2 , according to the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS). This is significantly higher than the 6,000 million tonnes of greenhouse gases (CO2 and other gases) emitted by the US in 2022 (see ‘Big emitters’,).

This year, as many as 11 countries have reported wildfires as of May 15. In Canada, home to 9 per cent of the world’s forests, significant fires were reported as early as May 9, leading to evacuation orders in several towns in British Columbia and Alberta provinces. By mid-May, an estimated 55 million tonnes of CO 2 (MtCO 2 ) had already been released into the atmosphere from these fires, according to CAMS. The May 2024 North American Seasonal Fire Assessment and Outlook, issued by government agencies in the US, Canada and Mexico, highlights that the current warm, dry, and windy conditions could trigger additional wildfires. This raises concerns that the 2024 Canadian wildfires could follow the path of the record-breaking 2023 event, which destroyed 18.4 million hectares—an area bigger than Greece—and released 1,760 MtCO 2 .

The actual wildfire emissions could be even higher because calculating them is challenging and “probably underestimated,” says Cynthia Whaley, a researcher at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a government department that coordinates the country’s environmental poli-cies.

Calculating wildfire emissions is complex because it is influenced by variables like temperature, wind, humidity and drought, which vary greatly and unpredictably. In the past four decades, global warming has further created conditions ripe for wildfires, leading to more frequent and intense events. World Weather Attribution, an international team of climate scientists, states that the 2023 wildfires in Quebec, Canada, were at least twice as likely and 20-50 per cent more intense due to climate change.