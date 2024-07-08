Arunachal anti-dam activists detained ahead of Union Minister’s visit

Big dams in Arunachal

While both the Union and Arunachal Pradesh governments are vigorously pursuing the construction of dams, the state’s people are raising concerns about dam building. Arunachal Pradesh, seen as a powerhouse of hydroelectric energy, is being accused of undermining the rights of locals opposed to dams. Activists accuse the government of planning Corporate Social Responsibility and the displacement of villages arbitrarily, without organising local consultation with communities in case of the proposed 11 GW Siang Multipurpose Project. However, both Arunachal and Union governments argue that that the construction of dams is necessary to counteract the impact of Chinese dam building on the Brahmaputra, which is a trans-boundary river, known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Chinese-controlled Tibet.