Extreme weather events can completely destroy hydropower projects in Uttarakhand: Report

Increasing climate-related extreme weather events in the Himalayan region can cause serious damage to hydropower projects, a new report has warned.

Examples of this have been seen in Chamoli in 2021 and Teesta III in 2023, as per the report titled Navigating Climate Related Financial Risks: Assessing the Vulnerability of Hydro Electric Power Plants in Uttarakhand.

Climate-related events have significantly set back both these projects and caused huge economic losses. Some estimates put the financial impact of the disaster in Chamoli at around Rs 1,625 crore.

However, it is estimated that Rs 3,400 crore will be spent on debris removal alone. The Chamoli incident resulted in an estimated 1,74,58,547 cubic metres of debris, which is equal to 4,30,35,319 tonnes. If this debris is removed at the rate of removal of debris after the demolition of a major tower in Noida, it will take 48,415 days i.e. about 133 years.

According to the report, hydropower projects are being established in high-risk areas of Uttarakhand. These places in the state may fall prey to seismic or climate-related disasters in the coming years. At least 15 such projects with an investment of around Rs 70,000 crore are in high-risk areas of Uttarakhand.

The report by Climate Risk Horizons notes that 81 large hydropower projects of more than 25 MW in Uttarakhand are in the pipeline and 18 projects are in the works. Threats related to extreme climate have created uncertainty over their future.

There is a need to closely monitor the risks posed by hydropower structures due to the dynamic and changing climatic conditions of the Himalayan region, the analysis urges. Outdated climate data and settlements and structures in high-risk upstream areas further increase the sensitivity of these projects.

Future threats

Uttarakhand has always been sensitive to disasters. The report, based on the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority’s Disaster Risk Assessment Report 2019, mentions areas likely to be affected by the risks of earthquakes, floods and landslides in future.

Haridwar and Rishikesh, which contribute significantly to the state’s economy, have been considered among the most at-risk areas. Manglaur and the Haridwar-Roorkee basins are most at risk. The areas at greatest risk of flooding are also in the Manglaur Basin. Ponta-Vikasnagar is the next place most at risk. The Pithoragarh-Bageshwar basin ranks first among the basins at risk of landslides.

The Joshimath-Srinagar river basin is the most sensitive among the eight major river basins of Uttarakhand in terms of hydro power projects. Tehri-Uttarakashi and Pithoragarh-Bageshwar basins have been identified as highly sensitive.

To reduce risks, the report suggests that new hydropower projects should be avoided in high-risk areas. Also, multi-hazard early warning systems should be implemented so that timely information about climate-related disasters can be given and necessary steps can be taken for prevention. The document also suggests that climate-resilient standards be implemented and strengthened in hydropower projects in view of the risks of unexpected floods, landslides and glacier bursts.