How the work that won the 2024 Economics Nobel is relevant for India

If industrialisation is the major driver of economic growth, then areas that are in proximity to inputs of production, such as mines, should be the most prosperous. However, the evidences across states of India defeat this hypothesis.

Odisha accounted for 44 per cent of the value of minerals produced in India in 2021-22, but its share of net state value added by industrial activity (NSVAIA) was 4 per cent and the share of gross domestic product (GDP) in the country was just 2.8 per cent.

It ranked first in terms of value of production of minerals but 8th in NSVAIA, 14th in gross state domestic product (GSDP) and 22nd in per capita net state domestic product (PCNSDP).

A similar contrasting pattern can be observed for Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, ranked 2nd and 5th in the share of value of mineral production. On the contrary, Maharashtra accounted for only 1.5 per cent of the value of minerals but 12 per cent of NSVAIA and 13 per cent of the country's GDP. It ranked 7th in the value of minerals production but 2nd in NSVAIA and 1st in GSDP.

To solve the puzzle, we need to understand the work of Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson & James A Robinson (together 'AJR'), the winners of the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in the Memory of Alfred Nobel “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity".

Bad institutions are responsible for the coexistence of minerals endowment and the economic backwardness of states. On the other hand, good institutions have enabled states to prosper despite having lower endowments.

Simply put, the economically progressive states have been able to develop stronger institutions while the states lagging behind in economic progress in spite of the endowment of natural resources have failed to develop growth-promoting institutions.