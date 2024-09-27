Big lithium plans for Imperial Valley, one of California’s poorest regions, raise a bigger question: Who should benefit?

Imperial County consistently ranks among the most economically distressed places in California. Its Salton Sea, the state’s biggest and most toxic lake , is an environmental disaster. And the region’s politics have been dominated by a conservative white elite , despite its supermajority Latino population.

The county also happens to be sitting on enough lithium to produce nearly 400 million batteries , sufficient to completely revamp the American auto fleet to electric propulsion. Even better, that lithium could be extracted in a way consistent with broader goals to reduce pollution.

The traditional ways to extract lithium involve either hard rock mining, which generates lots of waste, or large evaporation ponds, which waste a lot of water. In Imperial Valley, companies are pioneering a third method. They are extracting the mineral from the underground briny water brought up during geothermal energy production and then injecting that briny water back into the ground in a closed loop. It promises to yield the cleanest, greenest lithium on the planet .

The hope of a clean energy future has excited investors and public officials so much that the area is being rechristened as “Lithium Valley.”