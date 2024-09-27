Energy

Government encourages energy PSUs to list renewable businesses in stock market

Amid ongoing craze for the renewable sector, the Union government has nudged the PSUs to capitalise on the public enthusiasm for green stocks
A cropland in Sri Ganganagar where solar pumps are used to irrigate the plants through drip irrigation system.Photograph: Ankur Paliwal/CSE
In the wake of the NTPC Green Energy Limited gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) in the stock market, the Union government has encouraged more Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) in the energy sector to launch IPOs.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has underlined that there is a clear mandate by the Union government for more such entities to profit from selling their stocks to public.

The move is aimed at raising capital to diversify India's energy sector by including more renewable sources of energy in power generation.
Photograph: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

It is reported that another PSU interested in registering in the stock market is the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) which is India's biggest hydropower company.

