Government encourages energy PSUs to list renewable businesses in stock market

In the wake of the NTPC Green Energy Limited gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) in the stock market, the Union government has encouraged more Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) in the energy sector to launch IPOs.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has underlined that there is a clear mandate by the Union government for more such entities to profit from selling their stocks to public.
It is reported that another PSU interested in registering in the stock market is the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) which is India's biggest hydropower company.