Historic shift: Renewable energy overtakes coal as world’s biggest source of electricity

Renewables now make up 34 per cent of global electricity while coal has fallen to 33 per cent

Renewable energy has become the world’s biggest source of electricity for the first time ever, overtaking coal in the first half of this year. This is according to global energy think tank Ember.

As electricity demand keeps rising around the world, the growth in solar and wind was strong enough to meet all the extra demand and even caused a slight decline in coal and gas use.

This year marks a major change as renewables now make up 34 per cent of global electricity while coal has fallen to 33 per cent.

Watch the video to know more.

