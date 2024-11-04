How gravity can be harnessed to store renewable energy

As the world struggles with climate change and the need for sustainable energy, the push for renewable energy has become urgent. Solar energy, though abundant, faces the challenge of intermittent supply.

Innovative energy storage systems are essential to address this challenge. While battery energy storage is widely used, a promising alternative — Gravity Energy Storage — has emerged.

Gravity energy storage is a new technology that stores energy using gravity. It has the potential to be a cornerstone of sustainable energy systems, with its capacity for long-term energy storage and low maintenance.

It’s also cheaper than other alternatives, which positions it as a strong candidate for grid-scale applications.

How it works

Gravity energy involves lifting a heavy mass during excess energy generation and releasing it to produce electricity when demand rises or solar energy is unavailable.

The types of weights used are often water, concrete blocks or compressed earth blocks.

Unlike pumped-hydro energy storage, gravity energy storage offers more flexibility in site selection.

A typical setup involves a heavy piston within a fluid-filled cylindrical container.

When solar energy production exceeds demand, surplus electricity lifts the piston, converting the surplus electrical energy into stored energy.

When demand surpasses supply, the piston descends, driving water through a turbine to generate electricity supply to meet demand.

Solving a renewables problem

As nations intensify their transition to renewable energy, gravity energy storage addresses a major challenge of solar and wind power: intermittency. Storing energy for periods without sunlight or wind is crucial for a stable and reliable energy supply.

Malaysia is making significant progress in boosting its renewable energy capacity, aiming to increase it from two percent in 2018 to 20 percent by 2025.

Achieving these targets depends on efficient energy storage solutions. Gravity energy storage offers a sustainable long-term option that can complement other storage systems and help balance supply and demand on the grid.

Underground gravity storage systems in Malaysia are viable given the many abandoned mining sites in the country including those in Tronoh, Batu Gajah and Bestari Jaya.

Battery energy storage is currently popular for efficient energy storage for solar power but has challenges like short lifespan, regular maintenance, and environmental harm from production and disposal. In contrast, gravity energy storage offers several advantages for large-scale energy storage.

For one, gravity energy storage systems can last for decades with minimal maintenance, unlike batteries that degrade over time.

Environment-wise, gravity energy systems avoid harmful chemical reactions, reducing environmental impact and disposal issues, an important consideration in the move towards a greener planet.

Gravity energy storage can also be more cost-effective for large-scale applications, with lower level costs of energy and storage.

A recent study found that while gravity energy storage and battery energy storage increased solar energy penetration by up to 7.26 percent, the former outperforms the latter in lifetime costs and energy efficiency.

This is due to its longer lifespan and higher discharge capabilities as batteries are constrained by their depth of discharge. A battery's depth of discharge indicates the percentage of the battery that has been discharged relative to the overall capacity of the battery.

Early days

Gravity energy storage is still in the early development stages and faces challenges like high setup costs and regulatory hurdles for large-scale deployment. However, ongoing research and government support can address these issues.

There are promising opportunities, especially in regions where large-scale energy storage is necessary but conventional options like pumped-hydro energy storage or large battery farms are impractical.