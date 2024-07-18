How Uttar Pradesh emerged as front runner in generating Compressed Biogas energy

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a front runner in India’s transition to clean energy.

Abundant resources like pressmud (a sugar industry byproduct), agricultural residue, municipal solid waste, and cattle dung position the state as a prime producer of Compressed Biogas (CBG). This renewable fuel source holds immense potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

By harnessing these readily available feedstocks, Uttar Pradesh can strive for energy self-sufficiency. Furthermore, the state’s progressive Bioenergy Policy of 2022 actively incentivises the development of CBG plants, paving the way for a greener future.