IIT Mandi researchers assess environmental impact of solar cells: Here’s what they found

CdTe (Cadmium telluride) technology exhibits some of the least environmental impact among solar cell technologies in India, according to a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

It has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions, ozone depletion potential, human health effects, and particulate air pollution.

It was one of five solar cell technologies on which the IIT scientists conducted a life-cycle assessment (LCA) to identify the most sustainable options for solar energy production in India.

The other four were mono-silicon, polysilicon, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), and Passivated Emitter & Rear Contact (PERC).

CdTe was closely followed by CIGS (Copper indium gallium selenide) PV (photovoltaic) cells.

The research team performed a detailed analysis using the Life Cycle Assessment tool, which included eighteen environmental impact categories.

These categories covered essential aspects such as global warming, stratospheric ozone depletion, human carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic toxicity, and fine particulate matter formation, from raw material extraction to solar panel manufacturing.

“Our study provides a detailed environmental analysis of dominant solar PV technologies in the Indian market. Although solar PV systems are environmentally friendly compared to fossil fuels during their operational phase, they do have significant environmental impacts during the manufacturing and usage phases,” Atul Dhar, associate professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT Mandi and one of the authors of the study, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The Life Cycle Assessment of solar module technologies can help identify the most sustainable technology that balances economic, social, and environmental benefits. Our findings can guide policymakers to promote the most sustainable technologies, boosting the low-carbon economy and reducing the environmental impact of solar energy production,” Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, also an associate professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering and Dhar’s co-author, said.

The researchers however acknowledged that their study only examined a portion of the solar technology life cycle, excluding the recycling and end-of-life phases, which encompass use, disposal, and recycling of the products. They are about to investigate these phases in future research.

Between 2010 and 2020, India advanced in clean energy to meet its Paris and Copenhagen commitments, driven by initiatives such as the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the solar supply chain, delaying Rs. 160 billion worth of projects.

Post-COP26, India's focus shifted to green solar manufacturing to enhance supply chain reliability, energy security, and decarbonisation, aligning with UN clean energy goals.

The study has been published in the Journal of Environmental Management.