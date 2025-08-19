India can redirect fossil fuel incentives, introduce industry use mandate to lead global green hydrogen market: Report

India holds several strategic advantages to potentially capture 10 per cent of the global green hydrogen market, exporting around 10 million tonnes annually to economies such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea. But to do so, the country needs to address key economic and infrastructural challenges that hinder hydrogen adoption domestically.

Phasing out incentives for carbon-intensive energy sources could be one of the solutions, according to the report India’s green hydrogen ecosystem released on August 19, 2025.

The global green hydrogen market, valued at $8.78 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $199.22 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.46 per cent. India's green hydrogen market is expected to reach $2,812.8 million by 2030, representing a remarkable 56 per cent CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Green hydrogen projects in India