Indigenous nations denounce Ecuador–Peru oil deal as illegal, demand California end imports driving Amazon destruction

Indigenous communities in Ecuador and Peru have erupted in strong opposition of a new agreement between Petroperú and Petroecuador — oil companies owned by Peru and Ecuador respectively — to link Ecuador’s southern Amazon oil blocks to the Norperuvian Pipeline.

In a public letter, 11 Indigenous nationalities and organisations condemned the deal, announced by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on July 28, 2025, as a clear breach of national and international laws that guarantee their right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC).

The proposed connection would revive the long-stalled ‘Ronda Suroriente’ oil expansion in Ecuador’s Amazon and increase crude transport through the Norperuvian Pipeline — a system notorious for decades of oil spills that have polluted rivers, devastated ecosystems, and endangered Indigenous communities.