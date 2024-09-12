Just, sustainable clean energy transition: UN panel releases guidelines for critical minerals value chain

A United Nations-convened expert panel has released a comprehensive report outlining principles and recommendations to ensure the global transition to renewable energy is equitable, just and sustainable. As demand for critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies is projected to nearly triple by 2030, the UN urged governments, industries and stakeholders to adopt these guidelines to avoid repeating past mistakes that have led to inequalities and environmental damage.

The report, Resourcing the Energy Transition: Principles to Guide Critical Energy Transition Minerals Towards Equity and Justice, was launched by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press briefing in New York. It aims to address concerns that the surge in demand for minerals like copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements — vital for clean energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles — could lead to a new wave of exploitation and inequality, particularly in resource-rich developing countries.

“Today’s report from the Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals is a how-to guide to help generate prosperity and equality alongside clean power,” said Secretary-General Guterres. “We established the panel in response to calls from developing countries, amid signs that the energy transition could reproduce and amplify inequalities of the past — banishing developing countries to the bottom of value chains to watch others grow rich by exploiting their people and putting their environment in jeopardy.”

The panel, co-chaired by Ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko of South Africa and Ditte Juul Jorgensen, director-general for energy at the European Commission, has set out seven guiding principles and five actionable recommendations to guide policy and practice across the critical minerals value chain.

These range from mining and refining to manufacturing, transport and end-of-life recycling. The recommendations stress the importance of fairness, transparency, investment, sustainability and human rights protections.

Guiding principles on critical energy transition minerals