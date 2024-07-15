Karnataka to harness solar energy from 40 lakes with floating panels

In a promising convergence of science, environment and water resource management, Karnataka government is making strides towards generating solar energy from its waterbodies. Three government departments — minor irrigation, water resources and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) — are joining forces to create the first-ever ‘water surface solar energy parks’ in southern India.

While the project is in its initial stages, the initial enthusiasm has sparked exciting possibilities for harnessing renewable energy to achieve self-sufficiency in micro-communities.

The initial impetus for this project, now considered a viable option, is the collaboration between three organisations with expertise in water and renewable energy. This strengthens accountability and feasibility, said NS Boseraju, the Karnataka minister for science and technology and minor irrigation.

“The department has identified 40 lakes, each exceeding 100 acres and maintained under the Lift Irrigation Scheme. These lakes, covering approximately 10,000 acres, have the potential to generate around 2,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity. These lakes typically maintain water levels of 50 to 60 per cent throughout the year, making them suitable for installing floating solar power units,” Boseraju told this reporter.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to reduce the electricity costs incurred by the irrigation department for irrigation projects,” he added.

Nationally, only 1 gigawatt of electricity is currently generated through floating solar panels. There is significant potential for installing these panels both across the country and within Karnataka. A significant advantage of floating solar panels is that they do not require additional land, making them an optimal method for solar power generation.

Officials acknowledged that implementation costs may be slightly higher, but considering the long-term benefits, the cost could be recovered within the first five years of operation.

Outlining the role of the minor irrigation ministry, Boseraju said the perennial availability of water in many parts of the state will be leveraged to establish waterbody solar parks. The ministry is already creating platforms to conserve waterbodies and is driving a movement to encourage the formation of working groups to manage these resources for domestic water supply, irrigation, groundwater recharge and now, solar power production.

“An additional benefit could be the development of these waterbodies into water tourism destinations. A large-scale lift irrigation project is also underway to ensure sufficient water levels to harness all these benefits,” Boseraju said.