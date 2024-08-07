PM-KUSUM scheme requires urgent recalibration to meet 2026 targets: CSE study

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, launched in 2019 with the ambitious goal of solarising agriculture in India, is at a crossroads. A new report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) revealed that the scheme has achieved only 30 per cent of its targets, raising concerns about its ability to meet the 2026 deadline.

The CSE report, Implementation Challenges of the PM-KUSUM Scheme: Case Studies from Selected Indian States, was released August 7, 2024 during a webinar. It provides an in-depth analysis based on surveys conducted in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, shedding light on the scheme's on-ground realities and suggesting a comprehensive roadmap for its successful implementation.

The PM-KUSUM scheme is divided into three components:

1. Component A: Installation of mini-grids on barren lands.

2. Component B: Replacement of diesel water pumps with off-grid solar water pumps.

3. Component C: Replacement of electric water pumps with on-grid solar water pumps and installation of mini-grids for agriculture feeder solarisation.

While Component B has seen significant progress, particularly in Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, components A and C have lagged. Most implementation efforts have focused on replacing diesel pumps with solar variants, which has brought substantial benefits to farmers.

Farmers' experiences and financial impact

The report included testimonials from farmers who have benefited from the scheme. One farmer from Aterna village in Haryana's Sonipat district highlighted the advantages of solar pumps: "The solar water pump has made farming activities easier. Previously, we relied on a state-set electricity schedule, often requiring night-time irrigation. Now, we can irrigate during the day without worrying about power cuts."

Farmers who transitioned from diesel or electric pumps to solar-powered ones have seen economic benefits. In Haryana, for example, farmers save up to Rs 55,000 annually after switching to solar pumps. However, these benefits are contingent on using appropriately sized pumps. Misaligned pump sizes can lead to unnecessary costs.

Challenges in implementation

One significant hurdle has been the availability of cheap electricity, which diminishes the incentive for farmers to switch to solar pumps. Additionally, farmers are often forced to opt for larger-than-needed pumps, increasing their financial burden. Debajit Palit, professor of energy at the NTPC School of Business, emphasised the need for a tailored approach: "If pump sizes were aligned with land size and specific water needs, farmers could avoid extra expenditure."

Centralisation of the implementation model poses another challenge. In Punjab, the Punjab Renewable Energy Development Agency oversees the scheme, whereas in Rajasthan, different components are managed by various agencies. Nivit Kumar Yadav, Programme Director for Industrial Pollution and Renewable Energy at CSE, stressed the importance of decentralisation: “State implementing agencies with the necessary knowledge about each component should be responsible for the components that are under their expertise.”

Recommendations for improvement

To accelerate the scheme's progress and ensure it meets its 2026 targets, the CSE report recommends several measures:

Decentralisation: Local implementing agencies with on-ground knowledge should manage the scheme to better cater to farmers’ needs.

Financial viability: Offering farmers the option to pay upfront costs in instalments could make the scheme more accessible.

Increased central assistance: Boosting financial assistance from the Centre, tailored to state-specific needs and fluctuating prices of solar modules, would alleviate the financial burden on farmers.

The PM-KUSUM scheme holds the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 5.2 million tonnes, making its successful implementation crucial for India's climate action efforts. With targeted recalibrations, the scheme can not only meet its 2026 targets but also play a significant role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the country.