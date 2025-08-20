Rajya Sabha passes critical minerals bill; Rs 32,000 crore allotted for exploration outside India

The Rajya Sabha passed The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 by voice vote on August 19, 2025.

The bill seeks to boost the supply of critical and deep-seated minerals, and relax the regime for mineral conservation, zero waste management and extraction of strategic minerals.

Opposition members had already walked out early over their demand for a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The discussion on the bill lasted for two hours and 19 members of Parliament spoke in support of the bill.

The Lok Sabha had already passed the bill on August 12, 2025.

“Rajya Sabha has passed the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025. This marks another step in the @narendramodi Govt’s continuous efforts to reform the mining sector giving impetus to exploration, production & supply of critical minerals to make India Atmanirbhar,” Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy posted on his X account.

“Under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the Govt. is set to invest around Rs 32,000 crore to strengthen the supply chain of Critical Minerals. Not only within the country, but we are also securing and acquiring mineral assets abroad in nations such as Zambia, Argentina, and Australia,” he added.

According to Reddy, India’s public sector company KABIL has begun exploration in five blocks in Argentina and production on lithium will start from next year.

The Indian Express reported that CPI (M) John Brittas had earlier contended that the bill trampled on the rights of states and usurped the powers of state governments. The bill should be sent to the select committee as it has far-reaching impacts, said Brittas. However, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the chair, did not accept his demand.

Meanwhile, China on August 19 pledged to support India’s requirements for rare earths, Reuters said, quoting an Indian official and a source familiar with the matter.