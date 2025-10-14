Slow surge in India’s rooftop solar push: Just 13% of PM Surya Ghar target met

Nearly 20 months since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY), India’s flagship rooftop solar mission, progress remains uneven. As of July 2025, only 13 per cent of the target of 10 million installations have been completed, and 14 per cent of subsidy funds disbursed, despite over 5.79 million applications logged, according to a new report.

The findings of the report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research reveal that India has added 4.9 gigawatts (GW) of residential rooftop capacity under PMSGY — nearly half of the country’s total 11 GW household solar base. Yet the report warned that unless approval delays, vendor shortages and subsidy bottlenecks are resolved, the 30 GW target for FY27 may prove elusive.

“The public interest is undeniable, but the conversion rate of just 22.7 per cent from applications to installations exposes deep operational and procedural cracks,” said Jyoti Gulia, founder of JMK Research. “Consumers still find the process intimidating, especially in states with weaker vendor ecosystems or financing access.”

Gujarat, Kerala shine; others lag behind

The report identified Gujarat and Kerala as model states, both achieving conversion ratios above 65 per cent, thanks to robust vendor networks and strong consumer awareness. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh (14.8 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (2.9 per cent) trail far behind, burdened by poor vendor density and administrative bottlenecks.

Tracking India’s residential rooftop solar capacity